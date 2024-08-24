Former Sharks Defenseman Remains Top Available Free Agent
The San Jose Sharks took a flyer on defenseman Calen Addison when they acquired him from the Minnesota Wild last season. Over a 60-game audition with the Sharks, he apparently didn't do enough to earn another contract. Now, the 24 year-old puck mover is an unrestricted free agent whose NHL career is in jeopardy.
But in terms of available players, the former Sharks' defender remains at the top of the list. With right-handed defensemen being held in such high regard, Addison seems like a lock to receive an invitation to a team's upcoming training camp. Sportsnet's Luke Fox ranked him as the third best player available. Fox wasn't exactly praising the young defenseman, but wrote a brief update on his status.
"Addison is a 24-year-old right shot who logs 17 minutes a night and once earned All-Rookie Team votes and costs less than a million bucks," he wrote. "So, why have two teams (Minnesota, San Jose) given up on him? Addison doesn't tilt the ice, nor produce a ton at even strength. But with the lack of available young D-men, we imagine a team will bet his best hockey still lies ahead."
Fox's blunt take on Addison reveals exactly why he's one of the top players available currently. He has a history of producing offense in his limited NHL experience. Over 72 games with the Wild and Sharks last year, he recorded one goal and 17 points, nine of which came with the man advantage. The year before in Minnesota, he had three goals and 29 points, 18 coming on the power play.
Simply put, he can score move the puck well and find the open man in space. Aside from that, he doesn't offer much. He can't kill penalties and he isn't a trustworthy defensive presence, which is likely why both the Wild and Sharks weren't too keen on keeping him around. In the right situation with the right organization, however, he still has plenty left to offer a team. So often, organizations approach the trade deadline desperate for help on the back end, why not save the time now and bring in Calen Addison before the season begins?
