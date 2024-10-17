Bruins Unveil New Centennial Jerseys
The Boston Bruins have plenty of reasons to celebrate this season, but one of the most important ones is the celebration of the franchise's centennial birthday. The team has been in existence since 1924, marking 100 years of professional hockey action.
With such a momentous occasion happening for the Bruins this year, the team made an unsurprising but exciting announcement. In celebration of their centennial, the team unveiled new alternate jerseys. The team dropped a hype video on their X account featuring team captain Brad Marchand sporting the new uniforms.
The jerseys are a nod to the Bruins jerseys of the past, while hanging on to all of the trademark qualities Boston fans expect. The black and yellow color scheme runs throughout, with a yellow and white striping pattern running on each sleeve. and the socks. A centennial patch is featured on the right chest area of the jersey. And the lettering and numbers are done in a pristine yellow with some sleek looking white outlining.
One fascinating detail the team included is on the neck of the jersey. It is inscribed with the Bruins' first ever NHL game score. The neck reads: "Game #1," with the competitors of the game and score below it, reading: "Boston Bruins 2 - Montreal Maroons 1." It's an incredible call back to the historical significance of the Bruins. Bleacher Report shared some up close shots of the new jersey, showing off all of the little details and accents on the jersey.
All in all, this jersey is another beautiful entry into the Bruins' catalogue. Their classic color scheme and logo have a style that is beloved by the Boston fans and the NHL world. With this latest drop, the Bruins will look to pay tribute to the 100 years of organizational history while also trying to make some of their own history this season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!