Penguins' Evgeni Malkin Reaches Historic Feat
The Pittsburgh Penguins' top duo of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have each had careers full of accolades and accomplishments. With both players entering the twilight of their NHL days, it's becoming a regularity for both to hit new milestones as they climb up the all-time scoring lists.
Malkin notched his latest historic feat for the Penguins when he recorded his 500th NHL goal against the Buffalo Sabres. It was a sensational effort from Malkin, as he followed up on his own shot and buried the rebound to earn the achievement. Following the play, his teammates all exited the bench to congratulate Geno and he saluted the crowd on hand.
With his latest tally, Malkin becomes the 48th player in league history to reach 500 goals and just the second NHL player from Russia to achieve that feat. He's now tied with former Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs legend and current Hockey Hall of Fame chairman of the board Lanny McDonald on the all-time goal scoring list.
With so much of the 2024-2025 season to play, Malkin can move up even further on the all-time scoring list. He is still one of the Penguins' best players at age 38, as he and Crosby continue defying their ages to be top players. The veteran of over 1,100 NHL games is a sure bet for the NHL Hall of Fame, but he's not ready to hang up his skates just yet. He's coming off a 67-point season in 2023-2024 and it looks like that production will continue this year. He has two goals and seven assists in his first five games.
The Penguins are hoping that Malkin and Crosby can secure one more run to the Stanley Cup. With Crosby signing a new contract this summer and Malkin still having a few more years on his deal, the duo will get at least one more shot. If they both keep playing at this level, the Pens will keep having a shot at the postseason.
