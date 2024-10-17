Canucks Defenseman Leaves Team
The Vancouver Canucks will be without a veteran defenseman for an uncertain amount of time. Canucks general manager announced that 32-year-old defenseman Derek Forbort is leaving the team for “personal reasons.”
Forbert signed a one-year deal with the Canucks over the offseason and is set to earn $1.5 million. After just three games, Forbort has been removed from the lineup. He recorded an assist in the Canucks’ shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
No further details were given for Forbort’s unexpected leave and there is no set timetable for a return.
Forbort is one game shy of 500 in his career and has posted 96 total points (17G-79A) in that time. After bouncing around a bit with the Los Angeles Kings, Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets, and Boston Bruins, the 2024-25 season is his 10th in the NHL.
In Forbort’s place, the Canucks have recalled defenseman Erik Brannstrom from their American Hockey League Affiliate the Abbotsford Canucks.
Brannstrom was traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Canucks just over 10 days ago and is likely closing in on his season/Canucks debut.
In 266 career games at the NHL level, Brannstrom has notched 69 total points (7G-62A). The Canucks may have nabbed him from the Avalanche, but Brannstrom has only ever suited up for the Ottawa Senators at the NHL level.
Brannstrom started the 2024-25 season with the AHL Canucks and played a pair of games while recording three assists.
The Canucks have started their season with a 0-1-2 record and are still looking for their fist win.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!