Key Sabres Defender Returns to Lineup
The Buffalo Sabres are in the midst of a three game winning streak. Those wins have brought the team back to an even record, keeping pace with the rest of the Atlantic Division.
One big change the Sabres implemented at the start of this streak was scratching veteran defenseman Mattias Samuelsson. The 24-year-old defender has been a staple of the Buffalo blue line since the 2021-2022 campaign, playing 20 minutes per night over the past few seasons.
The 2024 season has been a struggle for Samuelsson however. In 12 games, his role has been greatly reduced, dropping to 16 minutes of ice time and a lone goal. His defensive play, the calling card of his game, hasn't been right either, leading to him being a healthy scratch for three games.
After getting a brief chance to reset, Samuelsson is drawing back into the Sabres' lineup. The team's head coach, Lindy Ruff, made the announcement that he will return in place of Dennis Gilbert.
Samuelsson is a veteran of 162 NHL games, despite being on the younger side. He's spent his entire career in Buffalo after the Sabres selected him with the 32nd overall selection of 2018 NHL Draft.
The stay-at-home defender has four goals and 30 points over his career, with his best offensive season coming in 2022-2023, recording 10 points in 55 games and finishing the season with a +14 plus/minus.
Drawing back into the lineup, Samuelsson should occupy the left side of the third pairing for the Sabres. He will likely slot next Connor Clifton, the shifty right-handed puck mover. It will hopefully give him the re-introduction to the lineup he needs to return to being one of the best and most underrated shutdown defenseman in the NHL.
