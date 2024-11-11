Flames Defenseman Gaining Interest From Team Canada
The Calgary Flames have had a surprising start to the 2024-25 season with a 7-5-3 record through 15 games. They’re currently fourth in the Pacific Division and hold the first wild card spot in the Western Conference, but a few Flames players might be catching the interest of their home country.
More specifically, Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar might be getting extended looks from Team Canada and their front office. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Weegar has a real chance at Canada’s roster for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, and it’s shown by who has been scouting Flames games.
Don Sweeney and Doug Armstrong are part of a robust Team Canada front office and have been hard at work scouting players for the NHL’s return to international play.
“That Calgary/Buffalo game, you look at those two teams… Who do you think they’re looking at?” Friedman asked. “There’s only two guys that jump out to me: Weegar and [Nazem] Kadri.”
Friedman never touched more on Kadri, and that’s fair. Kadri has eight points (5G-3A) in 15 games played. That’s not bad, but not anywhere near the kind of talent Team Canada is expected to line up with. Unless they believe Kadri has another gear and he can be a stout penalty killer, all eyes were likely on Weegar.
“I think Weegar’s got a real shot,” Friedman said. “The fact that they’re going there at that time of year to see him, they’re looking at him.’
Weegar has been a big part of a solid Flames defense that has allowed just 23 even-strength goals to this point of the season, seventh fewest in the NHL.
In 15 games played, Weegar has posted three goals and four assists for seven total points, not bad for a defenseman who can easily be used as a shutdown blue liner. The list of high-level, right-shot defensemen that can play tough defense isn’t that long and Weegar can stand out from the crowd.
4 Nation Face-Off rosters are due on December 2 and official announcements are set to be made a couple of days later on December 4.
