Canucks Lose Star Forward After Scary Hit
Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser will be out indefinitely after sustaining an upper-body injury in Thursday's win over the Los Angeles Kings, general manager Patrick Allvin announced.
Boeser, who leads Vancouver with six goals this season, was the victim of an illegal check to the head by Los Angeles' Tanner Jeannot in the first period of Thursday's game. Boeser didn't return to the game, while Jeannot received a match penalty and later a three-game suspension.
“I talked to him briefly,” Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said. “Doesn't feel great, but I wouldn't say it's horrible, so I think he's indefinite right now. These things can change [in] a week or 24 hours. I don't know.
“It’s a dangerous play, and hopefully Brock is going to be OK."
The 29-year-old forward is off to a strong start this season with 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 12 games. He's tied for second on the team in points behind reigning Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes with 15.
The loss of Boeser, who plays on the top line and top power play unit, will definitely be felt both on the ice and in the locker room.
“I think he's the best goal-scorer, and obviously a huge part of this team in terms of special teams and just the threat he is out in the ice,” Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk said. “So, obviously any time that he's not here, I haven't been accustomed to it, but you definitely feel it.
“It takes the next-man-up mentality. Guys get different opportunities, different looks, and that's kind of what the game of hockey is all about. So, it's one of those things where [you] can't do exactly what he can do, but at the same point we try to collectively do more.”
Last season, Boeser set career-highs with 40 goals and 73 points. Unfortunately, he missed Game 7 of the second round series against the Edmonton Oilers as he dealt with a blot clot in his leg, and he had to watch as his team's playoff run came to an end.
The Burnsville, Minnesota native is in the final year of a three-year, $19.95 million contract ($6.65 million AAV) he signed in 2022. He will likely command a solid raise on his next deal.
For now, though, the Canucks must march on without him.
“He is very underrated how good he is defensively, really good in the neutral zone, makes a lot of plays for us,” Canucks forward Conor Garland said. “One of our best players and it's a big loss, so hopefully we can just have some guys step up while he's out getting better.”
