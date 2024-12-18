Sabres Players Disheartened as Losing Streak Continues
The Buffalo Sabres extended their winless streak to 11 games after the Montreal Canadiens handed them a 6-1 loss. Going 0-8-3 over the last few weeks has dropped the Sabres further down the Atlantic Division standings.
For the Sabres, the loss have been the one that destroys their season. Their owner, Terry Pegula, flew to Montreal before this game to address the team and that was seemingly futile as the Sabres responded in the worst way possible. Following the loss, Sabres defender Connor Clifton was dejected as he was at a loss for the right words to describe the game.
“I don’t know, really, just no legs, no jump, no energy,” he said. “Yeah, you think obviously with the meeting yesterday, the 10-game losing streak, at least we’d have the legs and energy.”
Pegula's words to the team before their most recent loss were ones of encouragement. He reportedly told the team they he believed in them and that the solution to their losing streak was held in the room. But after another disastrous loss, that sentiment is clearly false.
Forward Ryan McLeod shared his frustrations as well regarding the team's struggles. He called for each player to look themselves in the mirror and regroup, but that's much easier said than done.
“I think, as a man, we’ve got to look at ourselves in the mirror and regroup,” he said. “I think there’s lots of season left, and we’re still not that far out of it. We’ve just got to find a way to get a win next game.”
The Sabres are running out of options and ways to salvage their season. They're doing a lot of things right and sticking together as a team through this dark spell, but that doesn't meant they will come out better on the other side. It could be that this growing dejection and loss of hope in Buffalo will continue as another season spirals down the drain for the Sabres.
