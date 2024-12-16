Sabres Holding Firm Despite Losing Skid
The Buffalo Sabres have gone winless in each of their last 10 games with a league-worst 0-6-3 record in that time. Despite being the coldest team in the NHL and names beginning to appear in trade rumors, the Sabres might not see any big changes as they look to turn things around.
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Sabres owner Terry Pegula along with general manager Kevyn Adams met with players to express their confidence in the group. Seravalli says a summary of the message being sent revolved around belief in the team and “the solution is in the room.”
Pegula also continued to back GM Adams and head coach Lindy Ruff who recently said it’s on him to flip the switch on the season.
Not only is there a firm belief in this Sabres team at all levels, but players were told not to expect a big trade from the front office.
The Sabres entered the 2024-25 season as a sleeper choice to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but are currently one point above the Montreal Canadiens as the worst team in the Eastern Conference. With a record of 11-16-4, the Sabres have lost a ton of ground on what should have been a breakthrough season.
The next time the Sabres take the ice will be against the same Canadiens they are a point up on. If the Sabres see their winless streak extend to 11 games in any way, even overtime loss, the Canadiens will leapfrog them in the standings.
Maybe finally hitting the bottom of the East will force a change of heart, but for now it seems the Sabres and their ownership are willing to be patient and see what happens in Montreal.
2024-25 was supposed to be a make-or-break year in Buffalo. After 31 games, it seems the Sabres are at a breaking point and need to start finding their way.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!