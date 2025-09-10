Flames Star Defenseman Clears Up Contract Rumors
While there has been no contract worked out between the Calgary Flames and their superstar defenseman, Rasmus Andersson, who is due for a new deal on July 1, 2026, he remains focused on having a better season in 2025-26 than he did last year.
The final year of his current six-year, $23.7 million deal is upon us, and with it speculation has gotten on the Swedish defenseman's last nerve. Especially the suggestion that he would only accept a trade to one desired team, which he stated couldn't be further from the truth.
“The thing that bothers you is fake information that comes out. I saw some reports that I would only sign in one team, and this and that," said Andersson in an interview with Sportsnet. "I mean, nothing could be further from the truth. (GM Craig Conroy) and I have had a few conversations over the summer, and I would never handcuff him and give him one team.”
It's obviously a bit of a distraction for the fanbase, who have come to love Andersson for all that he brings to the ice, but the leadership he brings both to the Flames' defense and behind the scenes in the dressing room.
Andersson was originally selected by the Flames in the second round of the ultra-stacked 2015 NHL draft, and has played 536 games over 10 seasons in Alberta (47 goals, 184 assists, 231 points), and has developed into the top dog on the Flames' blueline. His play and reputation across the fanbase have everybody closely monitoring every move he makes, and understandably so.
However, the fact that he is focused on playing better defensively and continuing to produce offense the way he has shown himself capable of over his career is encouraging, both for the team, which wants to get back into the playoff race after missing out the past three years, and Andersson, who wants to earn every dollar.
If Andersson can use the frustration from the comments about his perceived poor play in 2024-25 for good this upcoming season, then he and the Flames could potentially be in a good spot come playoff time, and perhaps with respect to the contract talks.
Either way you cut it, Andersson will be huge for the Flames' success, and at the very least, they will benefit from a season of him trying to get back to the elite level of playing he knows he is capable of reaching.
