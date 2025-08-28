Flames Star Defenseman Definitely Getting Traded
The Calgary Flames have been relatively quiet this offseason after coming up just short of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024-25. The noise around the Flames may soon hit new levels, however, as trade rumors around a key defenseman continue to swirl.
Rasmus Andersson has been at the center of a lot of discussion and trade talks involving the Flames, but they’re yet to pull the trigger on a deal. About to enter the final year of his contract, a trade involving Andersson is a near guarantee.
During the NHL player media tour in Europe, Andersson’s own teammate, Mikael Backlund spoke about Andersson’s future, and the Flames’ captain didn’t mince words.
“Yeah, he’s getting traded,” Backlund said. “It’s obvious.”
Backlund doesn’t know exactly when a trade will take place, but he knows one is coming. Until an official trade call takes place, the Flames captain believes there won’t be any distractions.
“The team wants value,” Backlund said. “He wants a big contract. So he wants to play well. The team needs him to play well. So, just go out and play. I talked to him, too, and he doesn’t want to be a distraction. So it’s all good.”
Everyone plans on sticking to their game plan and doing everything they can to get the best for themselves. That goes for the team and the player.
Backlund knows how good of a player Andersson is and it won’t be easy seeing someone of his stature leave Calgary.
“It’s too bad it’s come to this,” Backlund said. “I don’t think that they’re close to getting an agreement or anything, but you never know. Things could change. We’ll see.”
Going into his 10th NHL season, Andersson has appeared in 536 career games, scoring 47 goals and 184 assists for 231 points. The 28-year-old Sweden native was taken by the Flames in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.
Andersson is a solid piece to the Flames’ blue line, but Backlund believes there are other areas that need improving around the lineup.
“I know they were trying to add some top scoring,” Backlund said. “We play hard. We made it hard on teams, and that’s what we have to do this year again. Win as a collective. Could we use an extra sniper or something? Yes, of course. I know they tried it.”
The Flames finished the 2024-25 season tied with the St. Louis Blues in points, but missed the postseason thanks to tiebreakers. No matter what the lineup looks like, the Flames hope they can take that extra step forward and make their way back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!