Hurricanes Superstar Returns to Lineup
The Carolina Hurricanes are gearing up for a postseason run once again. The team is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games, and they've done it without one of their top forwards in the lineup. Superstar winger Andrei Svechnikov has been out since exiting a March 9th game against the Winnipeg Jets early.
Carolina's star forward is set to return with the Hurricanes battling a hungry Montreal Canadiens squad. Team is expected to play Svechnikov against the Habs, which will be his 64th game of the season.
In 63 previous games, he posted 18 goals and 25 assists for 43 points. The 25-year-old's battled injuries all season long, and he's looking to return and stay healthy as the Canes pursue the Stanley Cup.
It's not just the scoring that the Canes are eager to get back with Svechnikov. One of the traits their head coach, Rod Brind'Amour, loves about the winger is how well he uses his size on the ice. He spoke about getting that physicality back after a recent practice.
"It's a physical presence," he said. "And if we can get him on the other stuff -- the scoring, being a factor on the offense -- that's a home run for us. With (William Carrier) being out, there's a heaviness to our group that we're missing there."
The Hurricanes also hope Svechnikov's return can help ignite some of their other top players. The Canes have won eight of their last 10 due to offensive production from the middle and bottom six forward groups. Meanwhile, top center Sebastian Aho is pointless in the last three games and has four points in his last eight. The return of Svechnikov can hopefully kickstart Aho and help him snap this brief skid.
With 11 games remaining, the Hurricanes are trying to secure the second seed in the Metropolitan Division. If they do, they'll likely face the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
