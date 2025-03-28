Flyers' Matvei Michkov Benefits From John Tortorella Firing
The Philadelphia Flyers are in the next chapter of their organizational rebuild following the dismissal of head coach John Tortorella. With less than 10 games remaining in the third season of his tenure with the team, they fired the veteran coach.
It was a needed move for the Flyers, who had begun tuning out Torts while he simultaneously grew increasingly frustrated with the losing environment. Philadelphia needed change and a bit more optimism to lead its young group of players. Chief among those is rookie forward Matvei Michkov, who may be the biggest beneficiary of the Tortorella firing.
If the team's first game without Torts was any indication, Michkov is set for an explosion of offense under the next coach. Whether it's interim Brad Shaw or an outside hire in the offseason, the Flyers are emphasizing a teaching forward coach that should only help the gifted Michkov.
Against the Montreal Canadiens, Michkov looked worry-free. He went to the net, aggressively pursued the puck, and fired shots when given the chance. The results were two goals for the rookie winger, bringing his season total to 22.
One game isn't enough evidence to suggest the coaching move will only benefit Michkov, but the potential is there. More than anything, it shows how high a priority this young core is in Philadelphia. When General Manager Danny Briere spoke to the media following Torts' dismissal, one of the quotes that stood out was how close he is with the players. He didn't go so far as to suggest the players were a part of the decision to fire their coach, but he made it clear that he is in touch with the locker room and willing to adjust accordingly.
The Flyers are hoping to move forward with whoever is named the permanent head coach. Whoever that is, winger Matvei Michkov is likely to benefit. As his game grows, a new coach is hopefully just what he needs to take his game from impressive rookie to NHL star.
