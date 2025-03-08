North Carolina Governor Slams Mikko Rantanen After Hurricanes Trade
The NHL world couldn't take their attention off Mikko Rantanen during the trade deadline as the Carolina Hurricanes star was dealt to the Dallas Stars in a deal that took longer than anticipated, and ended with an eight-year contract extension in place.
After the Hurricanes walked away without Rantanen and two first-round picks, two third-round picks and Logan Stankoven in return, some in the state shared their thoughts. One being North Carolina governor Roy Cooper, who didn't hold back in what the Hurricanes were giving away on deadline day.
"If the Canes were getting for the playoffswhat they got these last 13 games, then it's for the best," Cooper said, according to Bleacher Report Open Ice.
Rantanen signs a $96 million deal with the Stars following the move, putting him on a roster that currently sits second in the Central Division. The 28-year-old has scored 43 assists, 70 points and has had 165 shots on net this season.
"Really excited to be part of the group. They've got a really good team," Rantanen said in an interview with TSN.
The Stars and Hurricanes won't meet again this regular season, meaning the next chance this season for Rantanen to meet his former team would be the Stanley Cup Finals.
