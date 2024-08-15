Stanley Cup Window Still Open for Lightning
The Tampa Bay Lightning has been one of the NHL’s most dominant teams for over a decade, with multiple Stanley Cup Final appearances and victories. Despite their back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021, the Lightning have been early playoff exits in each of the last two seasons.
Not only have the Lightning struggled to find postseason success since losing in the Cup Final in 2022, but they just lost their captain, Steven Stamkos, to free agency. They filled some of the hole with elite winger Jake Guentzel, but are the Lightning still contenders for another Stanley Cup?
“Given the abundance of experience that still exists inside that locker room,” Stu Grimson said on NHL Network. “There’s a narrow path for Tampa to get there… It would take a lot of things coming into alignment, but this team has what it takes. At least in terms of that veteran core experience.”
Grimson noted that core members like Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, and Andrei Vasilevskiy have their Cup wings and still give you a chance to win every night. The Lightning also brought back Ryan McDonagh for the blue line, who was also part of the back-to-back championships.
Guentzel didn’t win with the Lightning but was a vital member of the Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup championship in 2017. Ever since then, he’s been known as one of the league’s top playoff performers.
Sure, the Lightning took a huge blow by losing Stamkos to the Nashville Predators, but they’re still a true Cup contender. The big pieces that are still around, plus the additions of Guentzel and Cam Atkinson and the return of McDonagh, should all push the Lightning to another chance at glory.
The Lightning may have faded a bit since their Cup years, but they aren’t a team you can ever count out.
