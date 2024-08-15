Former Bruins Forward Eying NHL Comeback After Legal Troubles
Former Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic has been training in New Jersey over the summer in hopes of making an NHL comeback, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reports.
Last offseason, Lucic signed a one-year, $1 million contract to return to the Bruins, the team he spent the first eight years of his career with and won the Stanley Cup with in 2011. His return only lasted four games, though, as on Nov. 18, he was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery against his wife Brittany. His charges were dropped after Brittany reportedly refused to testify against him, but he remained on an indefinite leave of absence for the remainder of the season.
“Milan Lucic will remain on indefinite leave from the organization for the remainder of the 2023-24 season," the team said in the statement in February, obtained by The Associated Press. “The Boston Bruins organization supports Milan and his family as he continues his personal rehabilitation.”
In April, TMZ reported that Brittany filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." She listed the date of separation as Nov. 17, one day before the alleged incident. Brittany also asked for custody of the couple's three children and spousal support, though she also requested that Lucic gets supervised child visitation.
Lucic and Brittany originally tied the knot on July 19, 2012.
Lucic, 36, has appeared in 1,177 regular season games for the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. He is best-known for his time in Boston, as he played there from 2007-2015 and became one of the league's top power forwards.
After a one-year stint with the Kings, Lucic signed a seven-year, $42 million contract with Edmonton. Many assumed that the contract would become an albatross, and that prediction came true very quickly. After his third season in blue and orange, the Oilers traded him to the arch-rival Flames in exchange for James Neal, another player on a bad contract. Lucic then finished out his days in Calgary as a bottom-six forward, scoring around 20 points a season while throwing the body around.
