Blackhawks Goalie Undergoes Surgery, Out Multiple Weeks
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Laurent Broissoit underwent successful meniscus surgery on his right knee and will miss five to seven weeks, the team announced Wednesday.
Brossoit, 31, signed a two-year, $6.6 million contract ($3.3 million AAV) with Chicago on the first day of free agency. He's expected to share the net with another veteran goalie in 32-year-old Petr Mrazek.
The Port Alberni, British Columbia native has mostly been a backup throughout his career, though a very good one. Last season, he appeared in 23 games for the Winnipeg Jets posting a 15-5-2 record, a .927 save percentage and a 2.00 goals against average. He also had one brief appearance in the Jets' first-round loss to the Colorado Avalanche, stopping all four shots he faced.
Throughout his 10 NFL seasons, Brossoit has appeared in 140 games for the Jets, Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights. In 140 career games, he boasts a .911 save percentage and a 2.64 goals against average. He won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023, and actually started the first eight games of the playoffs before suffering an injury.
Brossoit was originally a sixth-round pick by the Calgary Flames in 2011, though he never played for them before being traded to Edmonton in 2013.
The Blackhawks open the season against the Utah Hockey Club on Oct. 8, right in the range for Brossoit's return.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!