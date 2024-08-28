Former Sharks Forward Slams Team: 'Killed Player in You'
After a handful of seasons with the San Jose Sharks, Alexander Barabanov departed the NHL for his native Russia and the KHL. Barabanov played 206 NHL games and recorded over 100 points, but he didn’t feel he was getting the proper offers as a free agent this offseason.
2023-24 was a tough year for Barabanov, despite racking up almost 16 minutes of ice time per game. Injuries held him to just 46 games played and the Sharks were the worst team in the NHL.
Pairing his 13 total points with a 19-54-9 record, Barabanov felt like he was losing his joy for the game of hockey. He told Responsible Gambling that he enjoyed his time in the NHL, but the 2023-24 Sharks took the wind from his sails.
“I suffered from injuries, and the team played primitive hockey," Barabanov told RG.org. "You run around without the puck and don't understand why you need all this. We didn't even try to keep the puck… It was the most simple hockey that kills the player in you.”
Excessive losing often deteriorates an athlete’s love for their sport. Winning is why you play, after all, and not coming close to being competitive can be mentally draining. That’s exactly what Barabanov felt during his final year in San Jose.
Barbanov expressed that his experience overall in the NHL was a positive one.
“It was a cool experience,” Barabanov said. “There was a feeling of incompleteness because I really wanted to play in the playoffs and compete for the Stanley Cup… Overall I enjoyed it.”
193 of Barabanov’s 206 career games came with the Sharks while his first 13 came with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021.
With the Maple Leafs, Barabanov had to fight to make the roster and was only able to record a single assist before getting traded to the Sharks.
In San Jose, Barabanov found some rhythm, scoring 15 goals and 32 assists for 47 points in 2022-23. The Sharks were still one of the worst teams in the NHL, but Barabanov was a steady presence.
Things came crashing down the following year, playing a role in Barabanov’s return to the KHL. The former Shark is hopeful that the group finds success and grows into a strong team especially considering the top-notch prospects they have in the system.
“I hope that the team will finish a rebuild,” Barabanov said. “They have many good young players with great future."
