Report: Devils Distant on Deal With Young Center
The NHL has had a busier offseason than usual, especially in the month of August, but the New Jersey Devils have been a quiet team as of late. The only big piece of business that the Devils need to handle is signing restricted free agent Dawson Mercer to a new deal.
According to The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, talks are ongoing between Mercer and the Devils, but things aren’t close.
“They’re not close to an extension,” Pagnotta said on NHL Network. “They are having ongoing discussions… They’re not close, but there’s no concern.”
Aside from the Edmonton Oilers, no teams with lingering RFAs have felt any kind of pressure or worry. The Devils are no different as they continue to be patient with their only remaining free agent.
Mercer will soon be 23 years old and is yet to miss a game in his NHL career. In each of his first three seasons, he’s appeared in all 82 games. Over that 246-game span, he has scored 64 goals and 67 assists for 131 total points.
Sure, Mercer saw a drop in production between 2022-23 and 2023-24 going from 56 points to 33, but he’s expected to bounce back as one of the most important forwards on the Devils’ roster.
Early expectations believe Mercer will suit up on the second line along with Jack Hughes and Timo Meier. If Mercer can find a steady ride, that’ll easily be one of the strongest second lines in the NHL.
The Devils drafted Mercer 18th overall in 2020 and they’re excited to see how much Mercer can grow in New Jersey. Daily Faceoff projects he’ll pen a six-year deal worth just over $6.5 million annually.
The actual deal may clock in a little below that number as the Devils have just under $5 million in salary cap space to work with, but they will surely find a way to make everything work in their favor.
There is still no need to sweat regarding the Devils’ top RFA. Deals can get signed quickly, and with talks already in motion, things could escalate at any second.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!