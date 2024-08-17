WWE, NHL Team Up for Championship Belt Collaboration
Hockey and wrestling fans can rejoice as the NHL and WWE have come together for a one-of-a-kind merchandise drop. With Fanatics Fest taking place in New York City, WWE unveiled team-specific championship belts for teams in every professional league, including the NHL.
All 32 NHL teams now have authentic and officially licensed WWE Legacy Belts. Other leagues like the NFL, NBA, and NCAA have had belts previously made and sold, but now it’s the NHL’s turn to get in on the action.
Each NHL belt shares a similar design with a circular centerpiece and the team logo front and center. Behind the logo is the outline of an NHL rink. Each belt’s leather and design details follow the color scheme of the team, as well.
The belt’s side plates feature the team’s secondary logo or word marking. The NHL’s logo is also represented as well as the Eastern and Western Conference logos depending on where each team plays.
“The glory of the NHL and the prestige of the WWE make for one great tag team.”
WWE has collaborated with the NHL on multiple occasions before. Every Stanley Cup-winning team over the last few years has had championship belts made for their parade and celebration. This is the first time team-specific belts have been designed and made available for purchase.
The NHL came together with WWE to design a Stanley Cup championship-specific belt for the winner of the 2024 Cup Final.
While these belts are still in pre-sale, the WWE Shop website notes that multiple teams are already almost gone. The Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, and Vancouver Canucks are among the teams already almost sold out.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!