NHL Has Huge Expectations for 2025 Winter Classic
The Winter Classic is often one of the most popular games in an NHL season, and the upcoming outdoor battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues is expected to be bigger and better. Usually home to Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs, the historic Wrigley Field is hosting the Winter Classic for the second time.
Chicago and Wrigley played the second-ever Winter Classic there in 2009, but 2025 is going to be a whole different animal. According to the NHL, the expectations are that everything will be different.
“Those who attended in 2009 are going to get a completely different experience,” NHL senior executive vice president and chief content officer Steve Mayer told NHL.com. “Aside from the fact they're going to watch a hockey game and the Blackhawks are playing in the game, not much will be the same.”
In 2009, the Blackhawks faced off against the Detroit Red Wings, who won by a score of 6-4. Outdoor NHL games are usually a low-scoring affair, but 10 combined goals is among the most of all time.
The NHL notes that not only have they changed since 2009, but so too has Wrigley Field. Multiple new LED scoreboards have been built and several areas have been upgraded to keep the 110-year-old ballpark standing.
“When we played that last Winter Classic, we had a ballpark that was falling down," Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney said. "Concrete falling from the upper deck, restrooms that didn’t work, electrical, mechanical and plumbing that didn’t work.”
Without giving too much away, the NHL opened up about what kind of changes and enhanced experiences they plan on providing at the upcoming Winter Classic.
“It's not only about the game, it's about information,” Mayer said “We have our EDGE technology, which we like to display during the game, and there's so many ways to do that. And then there's some creative elements we're going to incorporate by using the screens. We're going to bring some screens onto the field as a creative device to amplify what we're doing.”
The NHL says the ice orientation will be the same first-base to third-base layout as it was in 2009. When the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins faced off at Fenway Park, the ice was shifted so the iconic Green Monster served as more of a backdrop to the game.
Heading into the second Winter Classic at Wrigley, the NHL has high expectations. The Blackhawks and Blues might not be the top teams in the league, but stars like Connor Bedard are sure to bring extra entertainment value.
