Avalanche Hire New Assistant GM
The Colorado Avalanche are one of the best teams in the NHL heading into the 2024-2025 season. Now two seasons removed from their Stanley Cup championship in 2022, the team is hoping they can return to the promised land. The roster can rely on the championship core of Nathan Mackinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar, who are at the top of their games, but beyond that they still have questions.
The Avalanche made an announcement that should help their front office navigate this championship window. The team hired Andrew Wilson as the new assistant general manager. They shared the news via press release and on their social media. According to the team's press release on the hiring, Wilson be the new right-hand man for general manager Chris MacFarland. They outlined some of his specific responsibilities will be as well.
"In his role with the Avalanche, Wilson will work closely with General Manager Chris MacFarland," the team wrote. "On all hockey-related matters, including salary cap management, contract negotiations and CBA administration."
Wilson joins the Avalanche after working nearly two decades with the NHL. Over the past 18 years with the organization he's held several roles, and most recently served as the Vice President of Central Registry. In that role, he communicated and worked with all 32 NHL teams regarding the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and salary cap compliance throughout the season. In other words, he's incredibly knowledgeable when it comes to contract language, trades and negotiations, and salary cap management.
It will also be interesting to see if Wilson's arrival has any impact on the Avalanche's pending contract negotiations. The team must sign Rantanen to a new long-term deal that should be costly, but perhaps the addition of a tenured NHL executive like Wilson can help expedite the process. Whatever happens, it seems clear that he should be a valuable addition to the Avalanche's front office.
