Devils HC Opens Up About Team's Biggest Desires
The New Jersey Devils were on the biggest disappointments in the NHL last season. A roster loaded with talent and potential, they finished 38-39-5, 14 less wins than the season before and good for seventh in the Metropolitan Division.
The season's results forced sweeping changes. The team brought in defenseman Brett Pesce via free agency and acquired goaltender Jacob Markstrom in an effort to bolster their backend. They also brought in Sheldon Keefe to the be the team's new head coach. The former bench boss of the Toronto Maple Leafs believes that his new team is very capable of shaking off the disappointments of last season and returning to the playoffs. He spoke to the organization's season ticket holders and addressed several general concerns, and he made it clear that he is aiming to do two things as head coach: instill confidence and regain their defensive posture.
“Getting the confidence in the group is important,” he said. “With any winning team they have a certain feel and a certain vibe. What’s exciting is that this team, that feeling hasn’t disappeared. There are so many players that were key members of the team that really was in the top class of the NHL not too long ago yet are humbled by the situation that happened with the team last year. They’re very hungry and inspired to get it right and build something sustainable together.”
Part of that will be improving their defensive game. The Devils were a porous defensive team in 2023, allowing 3.43 goals against per game. That number was the fifth-highest allowed in the NHL last year. Keefe's challenge is to take this redesigned roster and maximize it. Speaking to that obstacle, Keefe emphasized that protecting the net front and their goaltender is paramount to becoming an elite defensive team.
“There are a lot of elite teams in the NHL at generating and producing offense, the New Jersey Devils certainly are one. We’ll continue to lean in on that. That’s a big part of who we are,” he said. “The foundation of any successful team is the ability to defend its net and keep pucks out of its net ultimately. That will be a major priority and focus for us. It’s got to be a big part of our identity. It’s got to be difficult to get to our net and get to our goaltenders. We have a lot of belief in our goaltenders.”
With a roster loaded with young players like Jack Hughes, Luke Hughes, Nico Heischer, Jesper Bratt, and Dawson Mercer complimenting veteran studs like Timo Meier and Dougie Hamilton, the Devils' roster is too talented to miss the playoffs again. The organization and Sheldon Keefe know this, but time will tell if Keefe's new defensive scheme and coaching style are enough to return this team to the postseason.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!