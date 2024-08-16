Watch: Tom Brady Tries His Hand at Hockey
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is known as one of the greatest professional athletes of all time, but a transition to the NHL doesn’t appear to have ever been an option. The NHL recently tweeted a video of Brady at Fanatics Fest in New York City and his puck skills are leaving a lot to be desired.
In the video, Brady is shooting pucks toward a washing machine, akin to what Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby would do as a kid. Crosby obviously has the better shot as Brady managed to hit the target one time in the 13-second video.
Brady took four shots in the clip, making the last one. The wrist shots carried some speed, but no accuracy, and his form could use quite a bit of work.
It’s often forgotten that Brady is a multi-sport athlete and was drafted by Major League Baseball’s Montreal Expos in 1995. Projections listed Brady as a possible All-Star catcher had he stuck with baseball.
It’s safe to say turning his focus to football was the smart move. Brady's name is now synonymous with football, the New England Patriots, and winning.
If Brady did commit to baseball and the Expos, however, maybe he would have learned a thing or two about shooting pucks while in Canada.
Hockey is a tough sport that even the best athletes in the world can struggle with when trying to pick it up for the first time. Brady is a native of California and probably didn’t spend much time on the ice as a child.
Brady was given an early sneak peek into Fanatics Fest as other leagues and sports tweeted videos of him participating in their activities at the event. He had a better performance on the mini soccer pitch set up by Major League Soccer.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!