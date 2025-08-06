Avalanche Defenseman Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Mother
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson believes that, even when loved ones pass on, their memories stick around forever.
Manson, 33, took to the Players' Tribune to share an emotional tribute to his late mother, Lana, who died in 2023 after being diagnosed with melanoma in 2014. While she battled courageously for nearly nine years, it didn't make her eventual passing any less difficult.
"I can still picture her, and most importantly, hear her, belting out Shania, or Miley, or J.Lo," Manson wrote. "She’d dance around our garage and if you weren’t singing at the start of her performance, she’d make sure you were at the top of your lungs by the end of it. She was so much fun. She made everyone feel welcome, and loved. And at home. She felt like home. And she made our house a special place."
Manson recalled his mother's work ethic was "second to none." His father, Dave, was an NHL player himself, which often left her in charge of him and three siblings, the youngest being eight years younger than Manson. She always took charge, though, which helped Manson become who he is today.
The 11-year veteran then recalled how special it was to have his mom witness the crowning moment of his career, winning the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.
"I have this photo from down on the ice after we won the Cup in 2022," Manson wrote. "I’m still in my Avs gear, and I’m with my family. My mom is holding my daughter, and that moment … it just means everything to me. To see the smile on my mom’s face, to have her granddaughter in her arms, that’s what she cared about the most. Family. I remember after the final whistle, and we all rushed the ice, I looked up to the crowd and saw my parents, my in-laws, my wife, my sister — and their faces will be etched in my mind forever.
"To me, that moment was possible because of all the donations, all the fundraising people do for cancer research. That’s the real life outcome right there. That’s why there’s galas and 10ks and rides for the cure and all sorts of incredible initiatives. It all matters. You can buy time. We all can."
As Manson enters his 12th NHL season and fifth with Colorado, he's carrying his mother's memory every step of the way.
"If seeing my mom fight cancer has taught me one thing, it’s this: We are all stronger than we could ever possibly know," Manson wrote.
