Avalanche Defenseman Chasing Stanley Cup
New Colorado Avalanche defenseman Brent Burns is still passionate for the game. The 40-year-old defender will play his 22nd NHL season and first with the Avs in 2025, and his passion for the game has kept him hungry.
There’s something else motivating the newest Avalanche player. Burns has never lifted the Stanley Cup in his NHL career, coming closest during a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2016. With very few chances remaining, that desire to win a championship is fueling Burns’ return to the game and decision to join Colorado. Speaking recently after signing with the organization, Burns discussed how important the chase for the Stanley Cup still is.
“The biggest one for me is there's still something to chase," he said. "So, I'm still super motivated for that and there's one big goal still."
In order to achieve it, Burns will play a supporting role. The Avalanche defense is anchored by multiple time Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar and Devon Toews. They won‘t rely on Burns to play the most minutes on the blue line, but when he’s on the ice he’ll be expected to perform. Even in a reduced role, the Avs will look toward Burns to be a second power-play option and third-pairing performer. It doesn’t matter to the veteran defender, as he’s eager to do anything the team asks of him.
“Whatever they ask of me, that's what I want to do," he said. "That's all that I'm really looking at right now. That's what I want to do.”
The Avs are rebounding from a disappointing first round exit in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Losing to the Dallas Stars, Colorado has responded with several big moves. They let winger Jonathan Drouin walk in free agency and traded away center Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Bringing in Burns is a sneaky move that the Avalanche are hoping pays off. Burns enters the season with a similar hope, hoping that he can be the missing piece that helps Colorado lift the Stanley Cup in 2026.
