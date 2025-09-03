Avalanche Superstar Excited By Pressure of Olympics
Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon was a prolific scorer in the junior ranks during his time in the Quebec (formerly Major) Maritimes Junior Hockey League with the Halifax Mooseheads. The Nova Scotian was a dual-threat scorer and playmaker who used his speed and fantastic offensive skills to emerge as a dominant force.
MacKinnon's play left the Avalanche with no choice but to select him first overall in the 2013 NHL Draft. The most impressive aspect of MacKinnon's scoring was that he was effective during the regular season, but turned it up a notch in the playoffs. Recording 13 points in four Memorial Cup games cemented that MacKinnon shows up when the pressure is cranked up to 100.
Considered one of the top players across the NHL, MacKinnon's game has taken a seismic leap, to the tune of six 90-plus point seasons, three of which he scored 110 or more points. MacKinnon eclipsed the 50-goal mark in 2023-24 (51 goals) and finished one assist shy of 90, recording 140 points in 82 games. Pressure to succeed and an undying fire inside to push his team to the top have only burned hotter with each passing season.
That desire to live out his NHL dream drove him to be a dominant junior player, but it hasn't dimmed down as he has risen to the top player in the league conversation. Those expectations, whether for himself or from his coaches, don't seem to matter much, because he embraces them and does his best to be the force his team needs.
On the Olympic stage, MacKinnon has yet to make his mark, much like many of the players expected to represent Canada when the 2026 Winter Olympics swing around. But his best buddy, and fellow Nova Scotian, Sidney Crosby, who played for, and scored the Gold Medal-clinching goal in the Vancouver Winter Olympics back in 2010, has certainly left an impression on MacKinnon.
With the opportunity to play with Crosby and many other talented Canadian players, the prospect of taking home the Gold is something his dreams have been made of. Winning the Stanley Cup in 2022 has solidified MacKinnon's brilliance, both individually and as a teammate and leader, which he will leverage during the challenging parts of the Olympic tournament.
Canada has had some brilliant rosters featuring players like Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Joe Sakic up front, and the likes of Scott Niedermayer, Rob Blake and Adam Foote on the back end. While those players have become household names, the pressure to establish the upcoming version of Canada in the same conversation is a challenge that MacKinnon and company have accepted.
How it all plays out is anybody's guess, but the confidence ensures Canada will be one of the toughest matchups to draw.
