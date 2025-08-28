Penguins' Sidney Crosby Motivated by Olympic Nod
Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby may be 38 years old and nearing the end of his playing career, but he’s still one of the top players in the NHL. Already a top-10 point scorer in NHL history, Crosby’s skill and determination to win are huge reasons why Team Canada has already penciled the Penguins captain in to their 2026 Winter Olympic roster.
Crosby might be the oldest player on Team Canada’s roster, but he will arguably be one of the most important. Hockey Canada senior vice president Scott Salmond spoke highly of Crosby and what he can bring to the table when NHLers finally return to the Olympics.
“We talked yesterday about if there is any advantage anymore for our Canadian team, and there is — it’s Sidney Crosby,” Salmond said. “When you look at our biggest competition, I don’t think anyone else has that… I saw it again at the 4 Nations. He has this incredible ability to bring people together. There’s this belief within the team that they don’t want to let him down. They want to carry on the legacy he’s created.”
The presence of Crosby might add a little juice to the rest of Team Canada’s lineup, but Crosby himself is fired up about a chance to once again represent his country on the biggest stage.
“I know how special the opportunity is and what it means,” Crosby said. “It’s motivating. You can feel the energy coming off of 4 Nations. That was huge. I think everyone got a taste of international hockey and what the Olympics are going to look like.”
As Team Canada’s captain at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Crosby helped lead his country to another gold medal, defeating the United States in the championship game.
Since NHL players were not invited to the last two Winter Olympics, it’s been 12 years since Crosby last suited up for Canada on the biggest international stage. Some players have had entire careers in that time, yet Crosby hasn’t taken his foot off the gas.
Crosby understands just how special and rare a moment like this is for him.
“Grateful for the chance to still be competing,” Crosby said. “Getting the opportunity to do this. You never know. It’s a tough sport.”
The 2026 Winter Games in Italy will be Crosby’s third Olympics. He won gold in the first two in 2010 and 2014 and has ambitions of one more gold medal.
