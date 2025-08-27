Five NHL Duos to Watch in 2025-26
5. Nathan MacKinnon & Cale Makar
Few combinations strike fear into opponents quite like Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, a forward-defenseman duo that blends speed, vision, and unmatched offensive instincts. MacKinnon’s explosive speed and elite playmaking create scoring opportunities, while Makar’s skating, vision, and offensive instincts allow him to drive the play from the blue line. Last season, MacKinnon's 116 points gave him his third-consecutive 100+ point season as Makar tallied a career-high 92 points, demonstrating why they are a formidable force on both ends of the ice.
4. Nikita Kucherov & Brayden Point
When it comes to consistency and creativity, Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point are as reliable as it gets. Kucherov is one of the league’s most creative forwards, blending vision, puck control, and precise passing to set up scoring chances in all areas of the ice. Point complements him perfectly with elite timing, speed, and finishing skill. Last season, Kucherov posted a league-best 121 points while Point tallied 82 points off of 42 goals and 40 assists, showing the consistency of this elite pairing.
3. Mikko Rantanen & Jason Robertson
The newest star tandem in Dallas, Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson, wasted no time showing how dangerous they could be together. Rantanen, now with Dallas, brings elite scoring and playmaking, while Robertson provides speed, finishing ability, and dynamic creativity in the offensive zone. Last season, Rantanen tallied 88 points with three different teams and Robertson recorded 80 points off of 35 goals and 45 assists, solidifying their status as one of the league’s most dangerous duos. Rantanen made headlines with a hat trick in a pivotal Game 7 against his former team, the Colorado Avalanche, propelling the Stars to a thrilling series victory and showcasing the immediate impact of this new pairing. Together, they combine skill, chemistry, and clutch performance, giving Dallas a potent offensive threat and a legitimate Stanley Cup contender in 2025–26.
2. Auston Matthews & William Nylander
Toronto’s offense now runs squarely through Auston Matthews and William Nylander, a pairing built on goal-scoring flair and balanced playmaking. Matthews is one of the league’s premier goal scorers, blending precise shooting, elite positioning, and an ability to capitalize on even the smallest scoring chances. Last season, he registered 78 points off of 33 goals and 45 assists, an incredible total that highlights his elite talent. In previous seasons, Matthews has tallied two 100+ point campaigns, including a nearly 70-goal season in 2023-24, underscoring his consistent dominance. Nylander complements Matthews perfectly, recording 84 points from 45 goals and 39 assists. Their chemistry is unmatched: Matthews set up 11 of Nylander’s goals as Nylander assisted on nine of Matthews’ goals. Together, they dictate the Leafs’ offensive flow and generate high-danger chances. With Mitch Marner now in Vegas, Matthews and Nylander are expected to lead Toronto’s attack, with the team aiming to overcome past playoff frustrations and make a deep run in 2025–26.
1. Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl
No list of NHL duos is complete without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who remain the league’s most feared pairing. McDavid is without a doubt the best player in the league, blending blazing speed, elite vision, and playmaking ability that can break down even the tightest defenses. Last season, he scored 100 points off of 26 goals and 74 assists, an incredible total that places him among the league's elite — but even that doesn’t fully capture his greatness. In previous seasons, McDavid has amassed 105, 108, 123, and a career-high 153 points, highlighting his consistent dominance. Draisaitl complements McDavid perfectly, recording 106 points from 52 goals and 54 assists.
Their chemistry is unmatched: McDavid assisted on 29 of Draisaitl's goals, Draisaitl assisted on 12 of McDavid's goals, and both had assists on the same goal 11 times. Together, they dictate the flow of the game, dominate puck possession, and consistently overwhelm opposing defenses, making them the league’s most feared duo. The success of McDavid and Draisaitl has propelled the Edmonton Oilers to back-to-back Western Conference championships, establishing their status as one of the NHL’s top franchises. Despite falling to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final two years in a row, the duo’s dominance ensures Edmonton remains a contender, with the potential to finally capture hockey’s ultimate prize in 2025–26.
Honorable Mentions
Sebastian Aho & Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina’s attack leans heavily on the balance and skill of Aho and Svechnikov, a duo that combines speed, playmaking, and scoring touch. Aho’s elite vision and finishing ability complement Svechnikov’s size, speed, and knack for clutch goals. Last season, Aho recorded 74 points off of 29 goals and 45 assists, while Svechnikov tallied 48 points from 20 goals and 28 assists, cementing their reputation as one of the league’s most dangerous duos. Together, they drive the Hurricanes’ attack, maintain constant pressure in the offensive zone, and provide Carolina with a balanced threat at both even strength and on the power play
Matthew Tkachuk & Aleksander Barkov
In Florida, the combination of grit and finesse is best represented by Tkachuk and Barkov. Tkachuk brings physicality and scoring touch, while Barkov adds elite vision and two-way excellence. Even with Tkachuk missing the start of the season due to surgery, this pairing remains central to Florida’s offensive engine and playoff aspirations as the Panthers seek to win their third-straight Stanley Cup.
