Blue Jackets Asking Price for Patrik Laine Revealed
Teams across the NHL are pretty set with their current rosters as the 2024-25 season approaches, but the Columbus Blue Jackets still have a big piece to decide on. Patrik Laine has been a top trade candidate since he cleared the NHL’s player assistance program and returned to the Blue Jackets organization.
Once again eligible for a trade, the Blue Jackets are willing to accommodate Laine’s wishes, and further steps are being taken. According to general manager Don Waddell, Laine has permission to talk to teams and get the ball rolling on a possible move.
“He’s made it clear that he wants a fresh start someplace else,” Waddell told the Hockey Writers. “We will definitely look at every deal and I’ve given him full permission to talk to teams.”
Waddell is willing to appease Laine and give him a fresh start with a new team, but the new head of the front office knows he needs to make a move that will benefit the Blue Jackets.
“I don’t have anything on the table that would even make any sense for the Blue Jackets.”
Laine is a highly skilled goal scorer who has what it takes to score north of 40 goals in a season, and Waddell knows that. The Blue Jackets are looking to pull themselves out of the basement of the NHL and a player of Laine’s caliber would be beneficial.
At this moment, Laine is still with the Blue Jackets and may have to start the season there. It’ll be up to him to prove his numbers in Columbus don’t represent who he really is as a player.
In 174 games with the Blue Jackets, Laine has scored 64 goals and 74 assists for 138 points. Before making it to Columbus, however, Laine was one of the top young talents in the NHL, leading the Winnipeg Jets in goals in his first two seasons.
Laine played 306 games with the Jets and put up 140 goals, 110 assists, and 250 points. That’s the kind of player teams want to see if they’re going to acquire Laine. But that’s also the kind of player Waddell knows he has and is going to utilize that in trade discussions.
Waddell is willing to play ball with Laine and move him to a new environment, but he also needs to do what’s best for the team as they look to bounce back from being the worst team in the Metropolitan Division.
