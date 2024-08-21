Blue Jackets Re-Sign Young Forward
The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed one of their top young players to a well-deserved new contract. The Blue Jackets announced they have signed 21-year-old forward Cole Sillinger to a two-year contract.
Worth $2.25 million annually against the salary cap, Sillinger will stick with the Blue Jackets through the 2025-26 season.
Don Waddell is new to the Blue Jackets organization as their president and general manager, but he knows how important Sillinger is to the team.
"Cole Sillinger is a very smart, two-way center who competes extremely hard at both ends of the ice,” Waddell said via release. “He played over 200 NHL games before turning 21 and is coming off his best season, so we are looking forward to his continued growth as a player. He is going to be an important part of the present and future of this club.”
Sillinger has appeared in 220 career games spread over three seasons with the Blue Jackets. In that time, the Columbus native has scored 32 goals and 42 assists for 74 points. 2023-24 was a career year in terms of points as he put up 32 (13G-19A) in 77 games.
The Blue Jackets selected Sillinger in the first round (12th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He played 79 games in 2021-22 as an 18-year-old rookie and scored 31 points (16G-15A).
Sillinger is projected to start the 2024-25 season as the Blue Jackets third-line center and top penalty-kill unit. His two-way game is what makes him an crucial piece of the Blue Jackets lineup.
The Blue Jackets think they have a solid group of youngsters who can carry the team out of the basement, and Sillinger is a key to future success.
Sillinger was the last remaining restricted free agent on the Blue Jackets’ NHL roster. At the end of this new deal, Sillinger will still be a restricted free agent.
