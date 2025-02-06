Blue Jackets Working Towards Multiple Contract Extensions
The Columbus Blue Jackets are pushing to sign contract extensions on multiple players, according to recent reports. The Blue Jackets have been one of the best surprises of the NHL season, and remain in contention for a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
As the Blue Jackets work towards earning a playoff spot, the team is also focused on hammering out extensions on a pair of crucial players. The first is power forward Mathieu Olivier. The 27-year-old winger has developed a scoring touch in 2024-2025, adding on to his rugged reputation. He has 10 goals and 18 points in 54 games, which are both already career bests.
The second is defenseman Dante Fabbro. The former first round pick of the Nashville Predators has been a perfect fit in Columbus since the team claimed him off of waivers. In 37 games with the Blue Jackets, he has four goals and nine assists for 13 points while averaging over 21 minutes of ice-time per game.
According to a recent written edition of 32 Thoughts by Elliotte Friedman, the Blue Jackets are working on extensions for both players. While Friedman didn't get into any specifics of contract negotiations, he noted that the Jackets are putting in the effort to keep both.
"In addition to Olivier," he wrote. "The Blue Jackets will try to extend Dante Fabbro, who has found a nice role there."
Both players are likely looking at a raise from their current contracts, wherever they sign next. Olivier is currently making $1.1 million against the salary cap. The pending unrestricted free agent has the rare mix of toughness and skill around the net that could earn him a lengthy deal with another team, so it will be interesting to see how the Blue Jackets finalize any extension.
Fabbro feels like a likely extension candidate for Columbus. His $2.5 million annual salary isn't that far off from where the Blue Jackets need to be to keep Fabbro. The leverage Columbus maintains is that they can largely be credited with his turnaround. Fabbro could opt for a larger deal with a new organization, but the certainty of a role and support from management could be what keeps the 26-year-old in Columbus for years to come.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!