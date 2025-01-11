Blue Jackets Top Line Ranked Best in NHL
The Columbus Blue Jackets have been one of the most surprising teams in the NHL through the first half of the 2024-25 season, currently holding an Eastern Conference wild card spot. With a 19-17-6 record, the Blue Jackets hold 44 standings points and are finding success in what is no doubt an emotional season.
While it’s been a complete team effort to this point, the Blue Jackets’ top forward line has been playing at an exceptional level. The trio of Dmitri Voronkov, Kirill Marchenko, and Sean Monahan have formed a top-notch chemistry that has played a huge role in the team’s success.
According to moneypuck.com, the Blue Jackets top line holds the second-best goals percentage in the NHL with an 81.5%. The only line with a higher percentage is Will Cuylle, Filip Chytil, and Kaapo Kakko of the New York Rangers. Kakko was traded to the Seattle Kraken in mid-December, essentially making the Blue Jackets line the top goals% line in the NHL.
The Blue Jackets have found success by committee this season, but their top line has been leading the way. Defenseman Zach Werenski leads the team in scoring, but two through four are Marchenko, Monahan, and Voronkov respectively.
Marchenko is having a breakout campaign with 18 goals, 28 assists, and 46 total points. He’s yet to miss a game this season and has a team-leading plus-24 rating.
Monahan is in his first year with the Blue Jackets, and it hasn’t taken him long to fin success. In 41 games, he has picked up 14 goals and 28 assists for 41 total points.
Voronkov has missed some time but is having his own breakout season. In 33 games played in just his second year in the NHL, he has scored 17 goals and 12 assists for 29 total points in 33 games.
At 24 years old, Marchenko and Voronkov are young Russian forwards with a ton of NHL ahead of them and they’ve meshed well with a veteran forward in Monahan. They’re leading the way in Columbus and might be a big reason for a surprise playoff appearance if the whole team can continue to follow their lead.
