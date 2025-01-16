NHL Reveals Red Wings, Blue Jackets Stadium Series Jerseys
The NHL is preparing for its next outdoor game, the 2025 Stadium Series between the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets. The Red Wings and Blue Jackets will be taking it outdoors at Ohio State University’s Ohio Stadium.
Before the Red Wings and Blue Jackets can hit the ice, however, they need new threads to celebrate the occasion. The NHL and Fanatics have unveiled the jerseys with new designs for both teams.
The Red Wings will wear a mostly white sweater with “DETROIT” written in a new script as the main logo, inspired by automotive insignias. The release from the NHL also states that the stripes on the sleeves and socks are to be reminiscent of racing car aesthetics.
Other pieces of Red Wings equipment also got some fun designs. Their gloves are two-toned with red and white while their helmets have a racing stripe down the center with the official Red Wings logo printed largely on each side.
The Red Wings pants will also have "HOCKEYTOWN" printed on one of the pant legs.
The Blue Jackets will don a blue uniform that with designs inspired by the Union Army. A new-look cannon logo is the main feature on the chest of the sweaters.
A chevron stripe design on the sleeve is to represent military rank of the Civil War era.
Captain and alternative captain letters are also printed within an outline of the shape of Ohio. Each Blue Jackets player will also have their numbers printed on their helmets.
There are plenty more details to be seen when the uniforms hit the ice on March 1.
The Red Wings and Blue Jackets could enter the Stadium Series game as two of the hottest and most surprising teams in the NHL. The Red Wings have won seven of their last eight games while the Blue Jackets hold a surprising spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
