Blue Jackets Forward Requests Trade
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov has requested a trade following a dispute with head coach Dean Evason, he announced in a statement released via his agent Shumi Babaev.
"I had some misunderstandings with the coach during the season," Chinakov said in the statement. "Now I would be glad to have a trade. I would like to move to a different location."
"Will I return to Russia? As long as I can play in the NHL, I will keep developing here."
Aaron Portzline of The Athletic also reports that the Blue Jackets are aware of Chinakhov's trade request, but adds that general manager Don Waddell will only move him if he receives an "acceptable offer."
Chinakhov, 24, was a first-round pick by Columbus in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Omsk, Russia, native has scored 34 goals and 71 points in four seasons with the Blue Jackets, including seven goals and 15 points in 30 games last season.
Unfortunately, injuries drastically limited Chinakhov throughout the 2024-25 campaign. He did not play at all between the end of November and the start of March, being one of many Blue Jackets players who dealt with injuries throughout the year.
Chinakhov is signed through next season at a $2.1 million cap hit. He is scheduled to become a restricted free agent next summer.
Despite their litany of injuries throughout the year, the Blue Jackets were one of the feel-good stories of the NHL last season. After the unimaginable loss of Johnny Gaudreau in August, they rallied and remained in the playoff picture until the very end of the season. They ultimately missed the posstseason by two points, but their season was still an absolute triumph.
