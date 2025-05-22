Blue Jackets Willing to Trade First Round Picks
The Columbus Blue Jackets put together a surprising 2024-25 season, nearly making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After being one of the worst teams in the NHL over the last half decade and tragically losing one of their best players, the Blue Jackets put the league on notice and might soon be vying for the Stanley Cup.
With the hopes of coming back next season even stronger, the Blue Jackets might not be afraid of a blockbuster trade or two this offseason. The Blue Jackets have two first round picks in the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft, both of which could be good trade chips for massive moves.
Are the first round picks available for trade if the right deal comes along?
“Yes,” Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. “100%.”
Waddell told Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers that both picks are absolutely on the table as he looks to build a stronger team for the 2025-26 season.
The Blue Jackets have their own 14th overall pick and the 20th overall selection from the Minnesota Wild. The Blue Jackets took on the Wild’s first-round pick in 2025 as part of the trade that sent defensive prospect David Jiricek to Minnesota.
After their pair of first-round picks, the Blue Jackets are light on quality selections for the rest of the 2025 Draft. They do not have a second or fifth-round pick to help bolster their prospect pool.
That doesn’t seem to be of concern for the Blue Jackets at the moment, as they are just looking to capitalize on recent, unexpected success.
The Blue Jackets stunned a lot of the NHL in 2024-25 and don’t have any plans of taking steps backwards. Keep an eye on them to take big swings ahead of the draft and to utilize their immense amount of salary cap space come free agency.
