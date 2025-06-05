Blue Jackets Forward Wins Masterton Trophy
After the unspeakable tragedy of Johnny Gaudreau's death in late August, the Columbus Blue Jackets played with a great deal of emotion throughout the 2024-25 season. Every player felt the deep impact of Gaudreau's loss, but possibly none more so than Sean Monahan.
Monahan, who was Gaudreau's teammate for nearly a decade with the Calgary Flames, signed with the Blue Jackets to reunite with his close friend. That reunion tragically never happened after Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed by an alleged drunk driver in their home state of New Jersey on Aug. 29.
Through intense emotional pain, Monahan delivered a season his friend would be proud of, scoring 57 points (19 points, 38 assists) in 54 games to help Columbus stay in the playoff race to the very end.
On Thursday, the NHL named Monahan as the winner of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded to the player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.” Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny's wife, surprised him with the trophy outside his home in an incredibly emotional moment.
The Professional Hockey Writers Association will deliver a $2,500 grant in Monahan's name to the Bill Masterton Scholarship Fund to honor him winning the trophy.
Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog and Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury were also finalists for the award.
