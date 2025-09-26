Stars Interested In Flames Star Defenseman
Without a new contract signed, Rasmus Andersson is a big name for suitors in need of a stud right-shot defenseman, and should the Calgary Flames struggle through another season, many teams could press Flames General Manager Craig Conroy heading into the NHL Trade Deadline.
One team that has shown significant interest, dating back to the 2025 Trade Deadline is the Dallas Stars, and while there is no indication that Andersson wishes to be moved or that the Flames wish to move him, there could be a move to be massaged out here, should that change.
“The Dallas Stars are still very interested,” the source told R.org's Jimmy Murphy, regarding the Flames' top defenseman.
“If there’s still one thing Jim [Nill] (Stars GM) still covets more than anything, it’s a top right-shot d-man. He is hell bent on that, and he’s been keeping tabs on Andersson since before the last trade deadline.”
Andersson brings a lot to the table, balancing rugged and physical defending along with smooth and powerful skating, which he uses to shut down the opposition's best forwards and quickly transport the puck up the ice. His great first pass would be tremendous to spark the Stars' potent offense and take some pressure off their top defenseman, Miro Heiskanen.
The Stars' current blueline heading into the 2025-26 season is relatively stacked on the left side, with guys like Heiskanen, Thomas Harley, Lian Bischel, and Vladislav Kolyachonok. As for the right side, there aren't any legitimate top-pair defenders like Harley and Heiskanen, but instead a steady third or fourth defenseman in Nils Lundkvist, and two bottom-six defenders in Ilya Lyubushkin and Alex Petrovic.
Andersson would immediately soar to the top defense pair, and allow for Harley to make up one-half of a solid second defense pair.
There is nothing imminent, of course; however, the Flames could stand to acquire some nice pieces, especially if they want to add up front, as the Stars have had a knack for drafting talented forwards that other teams have passed on. Most notably, Wyatt Johnston, who was drafted 23rd overall in 2021, and Mavrik Bourque, who was picked the year before (2020), 30th overall.
Dallas has no first-round selection for the upcoming 2026 Draft, due to the trade with the Carolina Hurricanes for Mikko Rantanen, but if the interest is there from Nill, then certainly he is willing to move on from a roster player or two, along with a prospect and a pick to get it done.
