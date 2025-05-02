Depth Fueling Oilers' Postseason Run
The Edmonton Oilers eliminated their Pacific Division rivals, the Los Angeles Kings, for the fourth consecutive season. The rinse and repeat cycle of the Stanley Cup Playoffs continued again, and now the Oilers will meet the Vegas Golden Knights in a must-watch second-round series.
The Oilers' best players showed up in the first round, but what was most impressive about their series win was their depth. Game 6 was the perfect example. Winger Connor Brown, a 13-goal scorer in the regular season, contributed three points in the series-clinching win. Trent Frederic recorded his first of the postseason and two points in the contest as well.
That seemed to be the case for all six games. Edmonton's superstar players, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard, all recorded more than a point per game in the first round, but it was the rest of the lineup's contributions that made the difference.
The Oilers enter the second round with 11 of 12 forwards scoring a goal already. That's a world of difference from their 2023-2024 season, when their lopsided lineup fell flat throughout the postseason. It's just one round completed, but the Oilers have an offensive depth that feels different and improved compared to years past. Edmonton hopes it can take advantage and finally get the job done in the Finals.
That same depth has been critical in net. Stuart Skinner was the team's starter for the majority of the regular season, but his first two starts of the series went poorly. The team then turned to veteran backup Calvin Pickard. In response, he won four straight and has looked excellent in the net. He seems to be the hot hand for Edmonton, and he will continue to start games heading into the next round.
The Oilers are a team that relies on two of the best players in the world, but this year they have more than that. With a group of players pitching in across multiple positions, their depth is fueling the team's run in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
