Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury Ends Hall of Fame Career
The career of Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has come to an end. Following the team's Game 6 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Wild were eliminated. The first overall pick in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft and second-winningest goalie in the history of the league is now set to enjoy retirement and his inevitable induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Fleury watched from the Wild bench as the clock hit 0:00 for the final time in his NHL career. After the teams exchanged handshakes, the remaining crowd gave the Flower a final ovation, with chants of "Fleury! Fleury!" raining down.
Fleury ends his career as one of the best all-time at his position. He began his career as the top overall pick of the 2003 draft, kicking off the Pittsburgh Penguins' turnaround. As the starting netminder in Pittsburgh for over a decade, he backstopped the team to three Stanley Cup victories. He was a star in their 2009 run and pitched in critical victories during the 2016 and 2017 championships.
He then made a huge impression on the Vegas Golden Knights as their first franchise goaltender. As an original misfit in Las Vegas, he was excellent over his four seasons there and won the sole Vezina Trophy of his career there in 2020-2021.
A brief stop with the Chicago Blackhawks was a precursor to his final stop with the Wild. There, he mentored Filip Gustavsson as he assumed the starting role and provided excellent play as a backup goalie.
In total, Fleury amassed an incredible career. He started 1,017 games, accumulating a record of 575-339-95, with 95 shutouts, a 2.60 goals-against average, and .912 save percentage. His next stop will surely be the Hockey Hall of Fame, as he goes down in NHL history as one of the greatest of all time.
