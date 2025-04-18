Oilers' Leon Draisaitl Notches First Career Rocket Richard Trophy
The 2024-25 regular season has come to an end, meaning statistical awards are locked including Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl. With 52 goals on the season, Draisaitl not only led the Oilers, but led the entire NHL and officially secured the first Rocket Richard Trophy of his career.
The Oilers were without Draisaitl and captain Connor McDavid for good chunks of the season, yet no one was able to catch Draisaitl in the goals race.
Draisaitl was the only player in the NHL this season to surpass the 50-goal mark, with Toronto Maple Leafs star William Nylander finishing second in the NHL with 45 tallies.
In 71 games played, Draisaitl finished the year with 52 goals and 54 assists for 106 total points. It was his fourth consecutive season hitting the 100-point mark and fourth time reaching 50 goals. His 106 points are good for a tie for third in the NHL.
With Draisaitl being the only player to surpass 50 goals, that’s a big drop from the last few seasons in the NHL. In 2023-24, four players had over 50 goals, and in 2022-23 five skaters, including Draisatil, had 50 or more.
Already an Art Ross winner as the league’s top point scorer and a Hart Trophy winner as league MVP, Draisaitl is adding to his trophy room with the Rocket.
The NHL unveiled the Rocket as an official award in 1999 and has been handed out annually to the league’s top goal scorer ever since.
Locking in his first Rocket Richard Trophy makes Draisaitl the first-ever player from Germany to be given the award.
Adding to the resume and making history is great, but Draisaitl and the Oilers will now shift their focus to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and hope a much more important trophy is in their future.
