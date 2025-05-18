Red Wings Eyeing Return of Former NHL Player
Maxime Comtois may be returning to the NHL, and has reportedly received an offer from the Detroit Red Wings.
The former Ducks player was recently involved in the trial of five former teammates from the 2018 Canadian World Junior Hockey Team; Dillon Dubé, Carter Hart, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton and Michael McLeod, who were accused of sexual assault. As part of the ensuing trial, group texts exchanged between the accused players and their teammates were released in which the men discussed the investigation.
Comtois has not been accused of any wrongdoing, but is quoted in the text chain. Comtois addressed the allegations against his teammates in a 2022 statement on Twitter.
"I am aware of the allegations of sexual abuse made against some of my former teammates on the Canadian world junior hockey team. The allegations are deeply troubling, and I am co-operating with investigators to help as much as I can. I was not involved in any way with the alleged abuse, and, as far as I know, no one has ever suggested otherwise. Out of respect for the investigation, I do not intend to offer further comment."
Comtois began his career with the Victoriaville Tigres as the third overall pick in the 2015 QMJHL Draft. He played 56 games for the Tigres, where he racked up 44 goals and 85 points before heading to the pros.
The Anaheim Ducks selected Comtois in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year entry level contract with them in 2018 and made his NHL debut on the Ducks' opening day against the San Jose Sharks, scoring his first goal in the first minute of that game. He suffered a lower body injury that season, and was returned to the Drummondville Voltiguers junior club in November, 2018. He played five seasons with the Ducks overall before being released into free agency in 2023.
He tried out for the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023, but was not selected for the team. He played one year, 2023-24 with the AHL on the Chicago Wolves before being signed by the Carolina Hurricanes, playing one regular season game and one playoff game before heading back to free agency.
Comtois has spent one year in the KHL with Russia's Dynamo Moscow, who have also made him an offer to stay on next season. He has performed well in his time there, proving to be an aggressive player and accumulating 99 penalty minutes in total. Fans of the forward will be pleased to have him back at the NHL level, as he showed a lot of promise early in his career.
