Stars Eliminate Jets, Advance to Western Conference Finals
The Dallas Stars are moving on to the Western Conference Finals once again following a Game 6 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. The win eliminates the Presidents' Trophy-winning Jets and sets up a rematch in the conference finals between the Stars and the Edmonton Oilers.
The game-winner for the Stars came off the stick of rising star defenseman Thomas Harley, giving Dallas a 2-1 win over the Jets. The game was a back-and-forth affair; the two sides required overtime to decide a winner.
The final game of the series was a matchup of superb goaltending, giving the NHL a showcase of the top two American-born goalies in the league. Both Stars goalie Jake Oettinger and Jets superstar Connor Hellebuyck stood tall in Game 6, and it was an opportune power play goal from Dallas that proved to be the series-clincher.
For the third consecutive season, the Stars are moving on to the Western Conference Final, and they are looking to finally get over the hump and win the conference. They'll meet the Oilers in consecutive campaigns to decide the West, and both sides are heavy favorites to capture the Stanley Cup. The Oilers are set to receive a boost to their lineup for the series, as both Calvin Pickard and defenseman Mattias Ekholm are expected to return.
The Stars aim to counter with a huge addition to their lineup. Acquiring superstar winger Mikko Rantanen has been a difference-maker for the Stars, and he leads the team in scoring during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. His offensive prowess will be pivotal for Dallas to overcome a strong Edmonton squad.
The Jets are bounced once again in the second round, and fail to capitalize on a fantastic regular season. It was the best regular season performance in the organization's history, but they failed to follow it up with a long postseason run.
