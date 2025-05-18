Goaltending Classic in Store for Maple Leafs, Panthers Game 7
The star power present between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs has been a major storyline in the second-round series. The impacts of players like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Sasha Barkov, Brad Marchand, and Matthew Tkachuk have made a huge difference for both sides of this series.
Entering a win-or-go-home Game 7 between the Maple Leafs and Panthers, the storyline to watch is not the superstar skaters. It's the goaltending classic shaping up between Sergei Bobrovsky and Joseph Woll.
The Cats have last year's Stanley Cup-winning goalie in Bobrovsky. Coming off a Game 6 loss, the former Vezina Trophy winner is one of the most experienced netminders in the NHL. At 36, he's an elder statesman of the position but still one of the best goalies around. During the regular season, he went 33-19-2 over 54 starts, with a 2.44 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.
He's continued that level of play into the postseason. In 11 starts, he's picked up seven victories and posted a 2.43 GAA with a .898 save percentage. The most impressive part of his playoff performance is the two shutouts he's secured in his 11 starts. He's been the Panthers' best player when they need him the most, and has the opportunity to backstop the team to their third consecutive Eastern Conference Finals with a Game 7 win.
The Maple Leafs are confident in Woll. With the team facing elimination in Game 6, the 26-year-old puck-stopper was excellent. Stopping all 22 shots on goal, he recorded the first postseason shutout of his career to force the decisive Game 7. In six starts during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he's earned a record of 3-3 with a 3.28 GAA and .893 save percentage.
The key for Woll is consistency. He's oscillated between being a brick wall and porous throughout the playoffs. He's especially struggled in the game immediately following a strong performance. After his two-goal, 35-save performance in Game 4, he allowed five in a miserable Game 5 loss. He rebounded beautifully for his Game 6 shutout, but can Woll build on the momentum he established?
Game 7 will be another goaltending battle, much like Game 6. With both entering the winner-take-all contest in their most confident form, the final contest between the Leafs and Panthers will be a goaltending classic.
