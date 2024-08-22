Red Wings Hall of Famer Under Fire Internationally
The Detroit Red Wings are set to have another one of their franchise greats enshrined into the NHL Hall of Fame. After a storied career with the Red Wings, Pavel Datsyuk was announced as a member of the 2024 Hall of Fame class.
For many, the induction is an honor and another way to celebrate a Stanley Cup winner and organization legend. For many others, however, the inclusion of Datsyuk is an egregious decision. It is seen an endorsement of Datsyuk's native country of Russia, who is currently embroiled in a war and geopolitical struggle.
Many governing bodies and organizations, including the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, have condemned the decision made by the Hall of Fame. The Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) initially issued a statement condemning the decision, which the Hockey Hall of Fame responded to. After hearing back from the HOF, the UCC "reiterates its call on the Hall of Fame to cancel this induction."
In a public letter penned by CEO and Executive Director of the UCC Ihor Micalchyshyn, the organization continued to call for the induction of Datsyuk to be rescinded. The basis for their claim focuses on Datsyuk's attendance at an event in Russia earlier in 2024. According to the correspondence, Datsyuk was present for a tournament "dedicated to the memory of two 'veterans' of Russia's war against Ukraine." The UCC believes his affiliation with the Russian government disqualifies Datsyuk from entrance into the Hall of Fame.
"Our question," Micalchyshyn writes. "Therefore, is whether the Hockey Hall of Fame deems it appropriate to honor an individual who (through his apparent attendance at an event that honoured 'veterans' of the very Armed Forces committing these crimes) this signals his support for the genoicde Russia is committing agains the Ukrainian people."
The UCC also presented another option for Datsyuk. They suggested that the Russian citizen publicly denounce the war and clarify any questions regarding his attendance of the event and affiliations with the country's leadership.
"Alternatively, of course," Micalchyshyn writes. "Mr. Datsyuk could publicly condemn Russia's war against Ukraine and explain the circumstances under which the Russian media came to write the reports in question."
The Hall of Fame has maintained that they do not consider candidate's nationality or country of origin when considering inductees, which is why they are planning to follow through with Datsyuk's induction. The 2024 class will be formally inducted in November of this year, giving both sides plenty of time to continue their correspondence. It's unlikely to change the Hall of Fame's decision, but there is certain to be more pushback before the induction is made official.
