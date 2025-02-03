Report: Red Wings Defenseman Out Long-Term After Surgery
The Detroit Red Wings have already been without veteran defenseman Jeff Petry for a month, but he may continue to be out for a couple more months. According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Petry underwent a surgery and could be out of the Red Wings lineup for another six to eight weeks.
Petry last suited up with the Red Wings during their first game of 2025 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Petry has already missed 14 games and will likely be out of the lineup until the final few contests of the 2024-25 season.
The Red Wings have not disclosed what is ailing Petry, but a surgery is going to leave him with a long time frame before a possible return.
At the age of 37, Petry is playing in the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.
In 34 games this season, Petry has put up just a goal and five assists for six total points.
The 2024-25 season is Petry’s 15th year in the NHL and has normally been a solid offensive producer. In 971 total games, Petry has 96 goals and 287 assists for 383 total points.
Through 52 games this season, the Red Wings hold a 26-21-5 record and are a few points out of a playoff spot.
