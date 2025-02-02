Wild Forward Offered Hearing for Incident Against Senators
The NHL Department of Player Safety has offered an in-person hearing for Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman for an incident against the Ottawa Senators. Hartman’s hearing is focused on a roughing incident that occurred in the second period of the Wild’s 6-0 loss to the Senators.
An in-person hearing means the Wild forward could face a suspension that exceeds five games.
Hartman was taking a face-off against Senators forward Tim Stutzle, when the two got tangled up following the drop of the puck. As the two continued to jostle for possession, Hartman places his right arm over the head of Stutzle and forcibly drives his head into the ice.
Stutzle’s helmet flew off after hitting the ice, opening a cut on his forehead, causing him to be bloodied. Hartman was given a match penalty on the play, which triggered an automatic hearing from the Department of Player Safety.
Hartman collected 19 total penalty minutes before being ejected from the contest. Stutzle already recorded a goal at the time of the incident. He went on to record two more assists in the third period.
The Senators dominated their meeting with the Wild, and did more than just win 6-0. The Senators out-shot the Wild 52-16 and have more than double the penalty minutes.
Hartman will more than likely be suspended for his actions against Stutzle, it’ll be up to the Department of Player Safety to decide on the length of the punishment.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!