Islanders Emerge in Eastern Conference Wild Card Race
The New York Islanders have officially entered the Wild Card race in the Eastern Conference. The crowded race barely had room for another team to emerge, but the Isles have made it clear recently that they are contenders for one of those final playoffs spots.
The latest victory for the Islanders came over the Tampa Bay Lightning, a team in front of them in postseason race. It was another fantastic game for the team's star goaltender Ilya Sorokin. The Russian-born goalie has been on an absolute tear over his last five starts. Not only has he won each one of those, he's allowed two goals or less. He's shut the door on opposing offenses and he's making it nearly impossible to beat the Isles when he's playing his best.
What's also been impressive about this New York team is the way they are navigating adversity. Injuries have been a constant problem for the Islanders and right now the team is without three of their top-six defensemen. Despite this, they've won seven games in a row with three defenders who have been with the organization for less than a month.
Newly signed blue liner Tony DeAngelo has come in and immediately filled the void that Ryan Pulock and Noah Dobson's injuries left. DeAngelo, a polarizing player in the NHL, was previously in the KHL before the Islanders signed him to a one-year deal. He scored his first of the season and the game-winner against the Lightning in overtime to give the Isles their seventh straight victory.
Another goal scorer in the contest was fellow newcomer Adam Boqvist. Recently claimed from the Florida Panthers, the 24-year-old puck mover skated in 11 minutes of ice-time in his team debut and notched his third goal of the season.
This may just be a hot streak for the Islanders, but it's catapulting them into playoff positioning. Excellent goaltending, a ragtag group of defensemen, and a hard-working offense are all propelling them into the crowded Eastern Conference Wild Card race.
