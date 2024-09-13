Red Wings, RFA Forward Far Off in Negotiations
The Detroit Red Wings have unresolved business as training camps and preseason approach. While teams like the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers resolved contract disputes with their restricted free agents, the Red Wings are still negotiating with three of their RFA's.
Things would be simpler for the Red Wings if they could figure out these contracts before the regular season begins. Specifically when it comes to defenseman Moritz Seider and winger Lucas Raymond, the Wings are relying heavily on both players to anchor the top of their lineup. Forward Jonatan Berggren is also waiting to sign a new deal.
On a recent episode of 32 Thoughts, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided an update on Raymond and the Red Wings' negotiations. According to one of Friedman's sources, a sticking point in contract talks is the comparables each side is using. Reportedly, Raymond's camp is using Ottawa Senators' star Tim Stutzle's contract as the benchmark they want to hit, while the Red Wings' General Manager Steve Yzerman is unwilling to budge on his stance that the salary demand is too steep. Friedman also pitched recently signed Hurricanes RFA Seth Jarvis as a fair comparable, but even that isn't a guarantee.
"Raymond's gotta be first," he said. "But someone was telling me in a couple of cases it's taking a lot longer than people were hoping. So again I think it's (Moritz) Seider at a higher number than Raymond. A couple people said my (Seth) Jarvis theory is probably too low for the agent and probably still too high for Yzerman. And that he guarantees that the Stutzle one's been brought up as a comparable because their numbers were reasonably close, especially I think at even strength. But he guarantees there's no way Yzerman is listening to that as a proper comparable."
Both sides have a fair case. Raymond's camp has reason to ask for a salary similar to Stutzle's $8.3 million. At just 22 years old, Raymon's already appeared in 238 NHL games and recorded 71 goals and 174 points. Last season was a career-high campaign for the Swedish-born winger, collecting 31 goals, 41 assists, and 72 points.
For the Red Wings, to creep up near that Stutzle salary would make Raymond their second-highest paid player. It seems that Yzerman isn't quite ready to commit that much money to the fourth-year player, and is using a very conservative approach.
As both sides continue digging their heels in, it's unclear when a deal will be finalized. The Red Wings need Raymond in the lineup, and Raymond isn't helping himself by missing games. He wants to play, win some games, and earn a lucrative long-term deal. Maybe that will be the contract he signs with the Wings, but all signs currently point to this negotiation dragging on even further.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!