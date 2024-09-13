Penguins Fall to Bottom of Power Rankings
The Pittsburgh Penguins know that they are in an awkward situation as an organization. Sidney Crosby is still playing MVP-level hockey. Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are defying age and logic with continued productive seasons as they near 40. Despite their Hall of Fame trio still playing well, the Pens know they knocking on the door of a full-on rebuild.
Which is why Sportsnet recently ranked the Penguins 30th in a league power ranking. They are trailed only by the San Jose Sharks and the Calgary Flames, two teams likely to battle it out for the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Even with the Pens picking up promising young player Rutger McGroarty, Sportsnet predicts a tough season in Pittsburgh.
"Snagging Rutger McGroarty from Winnipeg was a nice move this summer, but this team is just at the outset of a long decline," they wrote. "Given the age and injury history of some key players, it feels like there’s real crumble potential here — which may be best-case scenario for Pens fans."
While Penguins fans don't want to hear this, Sportsnet is making a compelling case. The team is not a legitimate championship contender, regardless of how well Crosby plays this upcoming season. Attempting to put up his 20th straight season averaging a point per game or better, there's a real chance Sid the Man puts himself into the MVP conversation.
Even with an MVP on their team and an exciting 20 year-old forward ready to make his NHL debut, a bototm of the league finish could be exactly what the Penguins need to propel their franchise forward in the post-Crosby/Malkin/Letang era. The team hopes McGroarty develops into an organizational pillar, but more building blocks are needed.
The rest of the league sees where the Penguins are at as well. A perennial Stanley Cup contender for nearly two decades, the Pens are now one of teams with the lowest expectations entering the 2024-2025 season. As Sportsnet points out, it might not be the worst thing for them to have a bottom-five season. It might force the Penguins into acknowledging a difficult truth: it's time for a total rebuild.
